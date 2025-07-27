Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,605 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,197,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,410 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,094,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,160,000 after acquiring an additional 611,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,876,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.359 dividend. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 55.32%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

