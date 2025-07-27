3,110 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Purchased by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,617 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 242,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 702,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

ROAD stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $571.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.61 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

