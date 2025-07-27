Brookwood Investment Group LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of FR opened at $49.86 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.07.
First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FR
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Industrial Realty Trust
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.