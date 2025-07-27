Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $221,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CORT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $68.29 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,901,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458,477.10. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 32,262 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $2,392,872.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,970.79. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,592 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.