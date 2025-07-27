Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 129,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 148,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.42 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.03. The company has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

