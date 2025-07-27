Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,098,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.5% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 975,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $922,492,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $935.48 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $992.04 and its 200 day moving average is $983.84. The company has a market capitalization of $414.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,037.48.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total transaction of $3,008,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,705,164.11. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,171.50. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,472,510. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

