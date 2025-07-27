Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys 922 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,306,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 27,747.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after buying an additional 2,000,590 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,975,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $76.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.51. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

