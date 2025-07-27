Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 641 Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.42.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $164.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $156.36 and a 52-week high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

