Head to Head Analysis: United Community Banks (UCB) & Its Peers

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) is one of 87 public companies in the “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare United Community Banks to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Community Banks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Community Banks Competitors 430 2207 1994 95 2.37

Dividends

As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies have a potential upside of 10.23%. Given United Community Banks’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Community Banks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Community Banks pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 18.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

United Community Banks has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks’ rivals have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $1.50 billion $252.40 million 14.95 United Community Banks Competitors $810.87 million $154.64 million 14.42

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. United Community Banks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 17.93% 8.91% 1.09% United Community Banks Competitors 16.67% 10.31% 1.06%

Summary

United Community Banks rivals beat United Community Banks on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. It also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, the company originate loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, it provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, the company offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. It operates through a network of 171 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.