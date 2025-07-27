Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,051,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in NIKE by 24.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $652,995,000 after buying an additional 1,988,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

