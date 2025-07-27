Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) vs. Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Schaeffler”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $2.58 billion 2.10 $184.00 million $3.42 30.26 Schaeffler $19.68 billion N/A -$683.89 million $0.24 20.00

Profitability

Modine Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schaeffler. Schaeffler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 7.12% 25.31% 11.58% Schaeffler -3.88% -0.39% -0.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Modine Manufacturing and Schaeffler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 5 0 3.00 Schaeffler 0 1 0 0 2.00

Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $135.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.91%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Modine Manufacturing is more favorable than Schaeffler.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Schaeffler on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers. It also provides data center products consisting of IT cooling solutions, including precision air conditioning units for data center applications; computer room air conditioning and handler units; hybrid fan coils; fan walls; chillers; condensers; condensing units; and liquid cooling solutions for high-density computing, as well as replacement parts, maintenance service and control solutions for existing equipment and new building management controls and systems. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, such as radiators, condensers, engine cooling modules, charge air coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; cooling module generator sets; aluminum and stainless steel engine oil coolers, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, liquid charge air coolers, transmission and retarder oil coolers, and chillers; battery thermal management systems, electronics cooling packages, battery chillers, battery cooling plates, coolers and casings for electronics cooling, and coolers for electric axles; and coatings products and application services. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives. This division provides rolling bearing application and products, such as wheel, ball, and needle roller bearings; and mechanical components and mechatronic systems for steering and other chassis applications, including Space Drive, a steer-by-wire system. The Automotive Aftermarket division offers components and repair solutions for light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, and offroad sectors under the LuK, INA, and FAG brand names, as well as service for repair shops under the REPXPERT brand. The Industrial division develops and manufactures rotary and linear bearing solutions, drive technology components and systems, and service solutions, such as sensor-based condition monitoring systems. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, rail, offroad, two wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

