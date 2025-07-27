Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Price Performance

CRPT stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.77 million, a P/E ratio of -265.15 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

