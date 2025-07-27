3,011 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.