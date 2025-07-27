Comparing Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Innovative Solutions and Support and AerSale, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 1 4.00 AerSale 0 3 1 0 2.25

AerSale has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given AerSale’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AerSale is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $65.06 million 4.19 $7.00 million $0.61 25.36 AerSale $345.07 million 0.86 $5.85 million ($0.11) -57.27

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and AerSale”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AerSale. AerSale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Solutions and Support, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and AerSale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 16.61% 24.37% 14.87% AerSale -1.78% -0.64% -0.46%

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerSale has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of AerSale shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats AerSale on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

