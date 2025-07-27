Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.64.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 439,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,113,369.45. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.26 per share, for a total transaction of $9,826,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,826,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,930. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.