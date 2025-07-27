Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 418 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 45,767 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $249,448.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,123.57. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $202,035.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,141 shares in the company, valued at $551,339.73. The trade was a 26.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ NXST opened at $189.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $192.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.32 and a 200-day moving average of $165.26.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

