Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Invests $230,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.0%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $210.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

