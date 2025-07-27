Bryce Point Capital LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bryce Point Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,089.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%

TCBI opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,800. The trade was a 21.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $397,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

