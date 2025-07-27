Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $367,000 Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Aercap by 230.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Aercap by 42.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aercap by 473.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.38.

Aercap Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:AER opened at $112.18 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.08.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Aercap’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

