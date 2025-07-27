Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $768,000 Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Universal Technical Institute as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2,671.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 100.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

In other news, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $917,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 80,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,180.56. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,309.44. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

