3,346 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of VXUS opened at $70.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
