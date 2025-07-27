Bryce Point Capital LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Bryce Point Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $175.61 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $261.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. CJS Securities cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

