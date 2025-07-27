Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $32,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tidewater by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,180,000 after buying an additional 390,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tidewater by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after buying an additional 286,097 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,569,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,574,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $51.89 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $102.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,019.72. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 15,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,234,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,979,941.85. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,560 shares of company stock worth $1,074,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

