Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $790,000 in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 159.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 972.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,508,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,208,400. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 1.6%

KRYS opened at $147.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.67. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.80 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.68.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.