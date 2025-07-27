Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Champion Homes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Champion Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Champion Homes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Champion Homes by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,578,000 after purchasing an additional 876,712 shares during the period.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Champion Homes Price Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $65.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $593.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Champion Homes’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Champion Homes

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.