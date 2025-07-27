Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,742,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,309,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,676,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,979,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 66,820 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 174.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

