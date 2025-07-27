TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Increased by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 126.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up 0.7% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 53,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Shares of TRU opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.76. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

