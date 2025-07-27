Bryce Point Capital LLC Has $915,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bryce Point Capital LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 302.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,358,000 after buying an additional 5,387,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,477,000 after purchasing an additional 198,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $524,187,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,591,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418,911 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $86.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.73.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

