Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $942,000 in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 223,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Clarivate makes up approximately 0.7% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 156.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Clarivate by 91.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $39,593,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Clarivate by 2.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,271,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,096.59. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Clarivate Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Clarivate PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
