Bryce Point Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bryce Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,904,000 after buying an additional 87,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after buying an additional 59,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,203,000 after buying an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.26.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

LCI Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

