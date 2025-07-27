Bryce Point Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Bryce Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 128.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GitLab by 9,968.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 107,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,255. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,288,223 over the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

