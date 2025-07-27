Bryce Point Capital LLC Sells 25,847 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Bryce Point Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,847 shares during the quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

BOX Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BOX stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. BOX had a net margin of 21.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 133,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,125.78. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,013 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $65,422.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 532,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,372.50. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,925 shares of company stock worth $3,817,023. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.