Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases 4,279 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bryce Point Capital LLC raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 104.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 73.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1,440.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,744.72. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $105,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $878,926.02. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,400,970. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Doximity

Doximity Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.