Analyzing United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) & Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

United Maritime has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and Himalaya Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $45.44 million 0.32 -$3.38 million ($0.76) -2.09 Himalaya Shipping $123.58 million N/A $21.04 million $0.28 25.61

Himalaya Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himalaya Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Maritime and Himalaya Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 0.00 Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime -15.33% -8.53% -2.99% Himalaya Shipping 9.98% 7.68% 1.37%

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats United Maritime on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

