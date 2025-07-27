MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) vs. American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Financial Analysis

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) and MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and MSA Safety Incorporporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -201.90% N/A -191.37% MSA Safety Incorporporated 15.77% 27.65% 13.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MSA Safety Incorporporated shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

American Rebel has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety Incorporporated has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Rebel and MSA Safety Incorporporated”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $9.89 million 0.15 -$17.60 million N/A N/A MSA Safety Incorporporated $1.81 billion 3.91 $284.97 million $7.25 24.83

MSA Safety Incorporporated has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Rebel and MSA Safety Incorporporated, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00 MSA Safety Incorporporated 0 3 2 0 2.40

MSA Safety Incorporporated has a consensus target price of $189.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.09%. Given MSA Safety Incorporporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MSA Safety Incorporporated is more favorable than American Rebel.

Summary

MSA Safety Incorporporated beats American Rebel on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand. Further, it offers beer under the American Rebel Light Beer brand. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide. The company's core product offerings include fixed gas and flame detection systems, such as gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors; breathing apparatus products, including self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, such as confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its products under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

