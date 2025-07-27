DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) Head to Head Analysis

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Macro Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $7.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Macro Bank pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Macro Bank and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macro Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25 DBS Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Macro Bank presently has a consensus target price of $62.13, indicating a potential downside of 13.02%. Given Macro Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Macro Bank is more favorable than DBS Group.

0.2% of DBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Macro Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Macro Bank has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Macro Bank and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macro Bank 1.12% 1.50% 0.41% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Macro Bank and DBS Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macro Bank $2,915.38 billion 0.00 $358.05 million $11.41 6.26 DBS Group $29.04 billion 3.75 $8.45 billion N/A N/A

DBS Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macro Bank.

Summary

Macro Bank beats DBS Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macro Bank

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, residential mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services, including deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services; and trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; and working capital facilities, credit for investment projects, and leasing and foreign trade transactions. Further, the company provides transaction services, such as cash management, collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; information services comprising Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers; and Internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, it offers short-term and medium-to-long-term corporate lending products. Banco Macro S.A. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The company’s Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

