Best Waste Management Stocks Worth Watching – July 24th

Halliburton, Cemex, and Waste Management are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks represent shares in publicly traded companies that specialize in collecting, recycling, treating and disposing of municipal, industrial or hazardous waste. These firms often operate landfills, recycling facilities and waste-to-energy plants under long-term service contracts, generating relatively stable cash flows. Investors view them as defensive assets that benefit from steady demand and regulatory drivers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 12,704,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,789,785. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

NYSE CX traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $8.19. 22,447,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,859,683. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Cemex has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Waste Management stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.36. 765,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $242.58.

