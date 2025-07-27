Promising Insurance Stocks To Follow Now – July 24th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and T-Mobile US are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite insurance policies—such as life, health, property or casualty—and earn revenue by collecting premiums. These firms invest the premiums they hold to generate additional returns while managing the risk of future claim payouts. Investing in insurance stocks offers exposure to the industry’s underwriting cycles and potential dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $27.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.15. 125,315,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,950,523. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.92. The firm has a market cap of $982.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.39.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $11.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.01. 16,680,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,273,071. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.82. The firm has a market cap of $254.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $13.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.36. 5,867,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,812. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.99. The company has a market cap of $280.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

