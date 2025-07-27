Top Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – July 26th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, SMX (Security Matters) Public, Globant, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or support blockchain and distributed-ledger technologies. By buying these equities—ranging from cryptocurrency miners and exchange operators to software developers and consulting firms—investors gain exposure to the growth of blockchain applications without directly holding digital tokens. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,146,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,472,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.59. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,075,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,510,264. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 4.57. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 17,497,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,753,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,797,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,951,244. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 6.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

NASDAQ SMX traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 80,423,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. SMX has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $841.32.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,656. Globant has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.45.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.99. 407,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,148. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.10 and its 200-day moving average is $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $231.65.

