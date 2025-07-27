Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 499,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 627% from the average daily volume of 68,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Down 13.3%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.