Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 211,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 53,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

