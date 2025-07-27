Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a 18.2% increase from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of TSE PSA opened at C$50.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.06. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12-month low of C$50.00 and a 12-month high of C$50.21.
About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
