50,846 Shares in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Purchased by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Warby Parker makes up approximately 0.8% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 12,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 115,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 114,497 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,174,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 416,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,200,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,280.87. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $658,152.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,993.10. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,073 shares of company stock worth $1,868,573. 18.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRBY stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.21 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRBY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

View Our Latest Report on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.