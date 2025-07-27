Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Arca Continental Stock Down 0.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Arca Continental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.