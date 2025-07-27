Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.85. Approximately 959,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,728% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71.

