Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 24,625 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Ziff Davis accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 148.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 786.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Ziff Davis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

