BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2025

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG)'s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.82). Approximately 5,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.78).

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 200.99. The company has a market capitalization of £42.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.61.

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 3.76 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BlackRock Income and Growth had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 90.17%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Income and Growth

In related news, insider Chrysoula Zervoudakis acquired 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,907.21 ($11,970.45). 41.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Income and Growth Company Profile

The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.

See Also

