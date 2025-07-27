ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.95. 28,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 399,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

ESGL Stock Down 1.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

