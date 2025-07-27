Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.61. 185,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 388,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $234.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 65.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 249,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

