ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Up 5% – Still a Buy?

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $84.25. 53,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 54,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 5.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 559.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

